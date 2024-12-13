Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Spotlight: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Dallas Theater Center

Festive Spirits, Theatrical Cheer: DTC's A Christmas Carol!

"Bah humbug transforms into pure Christmas magic in this dazzling production of "A Christmas Carol"!

Watch in wonder as three extraordinary spirits whisk the cold-hearted Scrooge through time, stirring cherished holiday memories. With show-stopping songs, mesmerizing ghostly encounters, and a heartwarming journey of transformation, this beloved holiday celebration will fill you with the timeless spirit of the season!

Running through December 28th at Wyly Theater.




