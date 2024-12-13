Spotlight: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Dallas Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Bah humbug transforms into pure Christmas magic in this dazzling production of "A Christmas Carol"!

Watch in wonder as three extraordinary spirits whisk the cold-hearted Scrooge through time, stirring cherished holiday memories. With show-stopping songs, mesmerizing ghostly encounters, and a heartwarming journey of transformation, this beloved holiday celebration will fill you with the timeless spirit of the season!

Running through December 28th at Wyly Theater.

