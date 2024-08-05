Review: MUSIC OF THE GREATEST SHOWMAN at The Ridgely Theater, Fort Worth TX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Greatest Showman is a 2017 American biograhical musical. The film is a heavily fictionalized depiction of the life of P.T. Barnum, a showman and entertainer, played by Hugh Jackman and his creation of the PT Barnum Circus and the lives of its star attractions.

To see a 17 piece orchestra and vocalists perform some of the highlights of this energetic score in a candlelight setting to a sold out crowd is a thrilling adventure! The concert is accompanied by the Vienna Light Orchestra, illuminated by over 2,000 candles making live music a beautiful event. From Boston's Fenway MGM Music Hall to Cathedrals, they are an international audience favorite.

The 20,000 square foot Ridglea Theater residing at Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth, built in 1947 has been restored and is re-living its former glory. Once a premiere movie house featuring classic films of decades past. The original 70-foot stone tower still stands as the iconic landmark of the west side. It was revived to its authentic unique Spanish- Mediterrane elements, including the original terrazzo floor and panoramic mural by artist Eugene Gilboe.

The Orchestra opens with selections of popular numbers including music from "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "E.T. Flight Theme" then moves on to Broadway show tunes " Phantom of the Opera", "Sunrise Sunset", "Once Upon A December" and "Let It Go". The 3 incredible female vocalists present a touching verison of "Some Where Over The Rainbow" and "Smile". The Greatest Showman songs including " The Greastest Show", "Come Alive", "This is Me", "Never Enough" and more.

" The Music of The Greatest Showman" featuring the Vienna Light Orchestra played at the Ridgely Theater located at 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth TX 76116 on July 26,27. For tickets and information of future events call 817.738.9500

http://www.theridglea.com , http://www.viennalightorchestra.com

