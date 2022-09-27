Plano Symphony Orchestra Awarded 2022 Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization (Nonprofit) by the North Texas Business Council for the Arts

Marion Brockette, President of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, today announced that the Plano Symphony Orchestra has been selected to receive the 2022 Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization (Nonprofit) by the North Texas Business Council for the Arts. The Obelisk Awards honor regional businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and individuals for their extraordinary support of arts and culture in North Texas. The award will be presented on November 15 at a luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas.

"To be the recipient of the North Texas Business Council for the Arts Obelisk Award as the Distinguished Cultural Organization is an amazing achievement," said Marion Brockette. "It's an honor for a wonderful organization, made up of a dedicated staff, board, volunteers, musicians, but most importantly by our Maestro of 40 years-Héctor Guzmán."

"The Plano Symphony Orchestra has for many years been defined by more than our subscription concerts-we are out in the community most every day encouraging music education and the redemptive and healing aspects of music as well," continued Brockette. "Thank you to the NTBCA for this award."

"Over the past 40 years, I've seen the Plano Symphony Orchestra grow into one of the most highly respected musical organizations in the country," said PSO Music Director Héctor Guzmán. "To be recognized with this prestigious award is a wonderful affirmation of all the hard work, artistry, musicianship, and volunteer efforts. It's been an absolute pleasure to lead this organization for the past 40 years. Our vision that music makes a community a better place to live has always been a vital part of our work. Thank you, NTBCA, for believing in the power of music to change lives."

The prestigious Obelisk Award is just the most recent accolade for the Plano Symphony Orchestra this year.

Recent awards include the North Texas Performing Arts 2022 Stardust Distinguished Performing Artist Award to Maestro Héctor Guzmán, the For the Love of the Arts Legacy Award by the ArtCentre of Plano, an Arts in American Communities Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of upcoming guest artists Mariachi Vargas, and Plano Mayor John Muns and the City Council announced that September 22 is Plano Symphony Orchestra & Maestro Héctor Guzmán Day in the City of Plano.

"We have so much to be thankful for and have certainly come a long way in 40 years since that first concert at Williams High School in 1983," said Gregory Patterson, Executive Director of the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

"We are thankful to our board leadership, the staff, the PSO Guild, hundreds of other volunteers, and most especially our musicians. It's been Héctor's magical musical leadership over these past four decades that has taken the PSO to where it is today. I'm so pleased the orchestra's indelible impact on the community has been recognized with the Obelisk Award," added Patterson.

For tickets and information on the Plano Symphony Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season - Celebrating Connections, please visit www.planosymphony.org or call the Plano Symphony box office at 972.473.7262.