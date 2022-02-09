Local AFM Files National Labor Relations Board Complaint Against Casa Mañana Over Live Music Cuts

Dallas Morning News Reports that Casa Mañana has violated their contract with the local chapter of the American Federation of Musicians, per the union, for presenting their mainstage production of Matilda the Musical with pre-recorded music.

The union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

Tickets for the production are priced up to $135 a seat. While the production was originally scheduled in 2020 as part of the theatre's Children's Theater Series - which would not have included live music, the production now appears to be billed as part of the Casa Mañana Broadway Series (though still appears under both series on the venue's website.)

The production does not note the exclusion of live music on any of the show's marketing.

"There was a long history of live orchestras at this theater, over 60 years worth, but Casa Mañana is choosing to break this tradition by not hiring musicians FOR A MUSICAL, even though they're under contract to do so. By contract, I should have been one of 11 local musicians in the orchestra pit, but instead, a recording will be played during this show. Shame on Casa Mañana for not abiding by a signed Collective Bargaining Agreement." wrote AFM member Elaine Davidson on social media.

BroadwayWorld has reached out to Casa Mañana for comment.