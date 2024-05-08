Texas Ballet Theater Will Open New Dance School in Dallas' Preston Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will open a new dance school in Dallas this fall, located at 6118 Luther Lane in Preston Center. TBT also operates dance schools in Fort Worth and Richardson.



"As Dallas’ premiere ballet company, we are thrilled to grow TBT’s presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with our third dance school and our first location in Dallas proper," said Vanessa Logan, executive director of TBT. "The education and training offered through our dance schools play a crucial role in nurturing not just future dancers, but also in cultivating life skills that benefit all students. It’s exciting to be able to offer these opportunities to more students in the community."



Like TBT’s other dance schools, the Dallas-Preston Center location will offer classes ranging from beginner ballet to elite professional training. TBT’s curriculum is designed to nurture aspiring artists by strengthening their technical dancing skills, creating a life-long appreciation for ballet and helping develop critical life skills such as confidence, discipline and creativity.



Classes offered for students ages three and up will include Creative Ballet, Ballet, Pre-Pointe, Pointe, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Modern, Musical Theater, Latin Ballroom and Contemporary. Beginning at age seven, students can audition for TBT’s annual production of The Nutcracker, directed by Tim O’Keefe, who became artistic director in 2023 after more than 20 years with TBT.



"We take a holistic approach to dance training and ensure that the choreography taught in our schools is preparing students to audition for roles in TBT productions like The Nutcracker," O’Keefe said. "It’s always exciting to see our students take the stage for the first time in a TBT production."



TBT’s Dallas-Preston Center school will also offer adult dance and fitness classes, including Absolute Beginner Ballet, Beginner/Intermediate Ballet, Ballet Barre, Jazz, Mat Pilates, Yoga, Tap, Yogalates and Latin Ballroom.



"We want everyone to have the opportunity to experience the joy of dance," said Yvonne Leffel, TBT’s administrative director of schools. "Whether you’re focused on a future as a professional dancer or simply want to take a dance class for fun, all are welcome at our TBT schools."



Those interested in receiving updates about the Dallas-Preston Center school, including when registration for fall classes starts, may complete an interest form on TBT’s website: https://texasballettheater.org/dallas-preston-center/.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.