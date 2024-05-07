TIME TRAVELERS VINTAGE EXPO Returns With Retro Market At Centennial Hall In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Time Travelers Vintage Expo will return to Centennial Hall at Fair Park with a larger lineup. The expo will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

“We are so excited to return to Dallas for the second time for our biggest show yet,” said Sarah Frick, founder of the Time Travelers Vintage Expo. “Our event is for lovers of all things vintage who prefer to shop small and sustainable.”

This year's event will showcase a unique array of over 120 hand-selected and curated vintage vendors and retro-inspired makers offering clothing, home goods, records, and more. Attendees can also take a piece of the experience home with a Polaroid, digital, or tintype portrait, enjoy a palmistry or tea leaf reading, and dress to impress to be featured in a style recap video.

Tickets and More Information

Tickets are available now online at www.fairparktix.com. General admission tickets cost $13, plus applicable fees. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Visit www.timetravelersexpo.com/2024vendorapp to apply.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.