JERSEY BOYS to Return to Bass Hall for 20th Anniversary Tour

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Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that tickets for the original Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical sensation Jersey Boys go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10am. Making its way back to the road in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year, this highly anticipated return of the Broadway blockbuster comes to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement November 3-8 as the first show of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online at www.basshall.com/jerseyboys or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Jersey Boys comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues with the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic celebrating 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. From the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer of Kinky Boots and Hairspray comes the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages that brings heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop, BOOP! THE MUSICAL. Then, be our guest for the enchanting new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American tour of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. Then comes the West End sensation turned Broadway hit telling the hilarious true story of the secret mission that turned the tide of WWII, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL. Finally, stay gold as an iconic coming of age story comes to life in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, closing the 2026-2027 season.

Season Ticket Holders also have the chance to expand their package with two Season Add-Ons. This holiday season, dance, jive and have the time of your life with MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good show returning from a limited 25th anniversary Broadway run. Then, don't miss the hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie, WAITRESS, returning to Bass Hall for just three performances in its 10-year anniversary tour. Season tickets are on sale now for a limited time. Visit www.basshall.com/seasontickets for more information.

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