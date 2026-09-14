Danny Wright to Perform AN EVENING WITH DANNY WRIGHT in Fort Worth

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Music lovers are invited to experience an unforgettable evening of music when internationally acclaimed Steinway Artist, pianist and composer Danny Wright takes the stage at House of NeVille Gallery & Gatherings in Fort Worth on Saturday, September 26, at 7 p.m.

Presented as 'An Evening with Danny Wright: Live in Concert,' the intimate performance will showcase Wright's extraordinary artistry and distinctive ability to bring emotion, elegance and depth to the piano.

Known for his expressive performances and celebrated career as a recording artist and composer, Wright will perform a selection of beloved Broadway melodies, including music from iconic productions such as Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Cats. The evening will also feature selections from his album A Time for Us, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the breadth of Wright's musical repertoire.

A Steinway Artist, Wright has built an international following through his deeply moving interpretations of popular, classical and contemporary music. His performances are known for their emotional connection, technical brilliance and ability to transform familiar melodies into something personal and new.

The House of NeVille Gallery & Gatherings provides an intimate setting for the performance, creating an atmosphere where audiences can experience Wright's music up close and without the distance of a traditional concert hall.

Whether you're a longtime admirer of Danny Wright or discovering his music for the first time, the evening promises to be a celebration of some of the world's most memorable melodies - performed by an artist whose passion for the piano has captivated audiences around the globe.

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