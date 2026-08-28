Video: AIN'T TOO PROUD Star Curtis Wiley Sings Ahead of Casa Mañana Run

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AIN'T TOO PROUD is getting a vocal preview from its leading man, courtesy of a new video posted by Casa Mañana in Fort Worth. The clip, part of the theatre's recurring "Wiley Wednesday" series, features Curtis Wiley performing before he steps into the role of Otis Williams. The theatre's description frames the moment as a journey "from a 'Solitary Man' to one of the five Temptations," giving fans a taste of his voice ahead of opening night.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS tells the story of the Temptations' rise from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, built around a catalog of chart-topping hits.

The production runs September 12 through 20 at Casa Mañana, opening the theatre's 2026-27 Broadway Season. Wiley, a familiar performer at the venue's Reid Cabaret, was also part of the original Broadway company of AIN'T TOO PROUD, giving the Fort Worth engagement a direct link to the show's earlier staging.

The video follows an earlier introductory clip of Wiley that Casa Mañana posted as an early promotional look at the production.

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