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JERSEY BOYS to Offer Digital Lottery Tickets at Bass Performance Hall

Find out how to get discounted tickets to JERSEY BOYS.

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JERSEY BOYS to Offer Digital Lottery Tickets at Bass Performance Hall

Bass Performance Hall is launching a digital lottery for Jersey Boys, powered by Broadway Direct. Making its way back to the road in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year, this return of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway blockbuster comes to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement November 3-8 as the first show of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season..

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, November 2, for the Tuesday evening performance, November 3. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, November 8. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.JERSEY BOYS to Offer Digital Lottery Tickets at Bass Performance Hall Image

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