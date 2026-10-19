Lyle Lovett to Return to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth

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Tickets are on sale now for Lyle Lovett, a Texas and Fort Worth favorite. Lovett's annual concert has been an unofficial Cowtown tradition since 1998, and this year, he returns to the Bass Hall stage for an evening of music and storytelling with his Small Large Band for one night only Tuesday, November 17 as part of the 2026-2027 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.

Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online at www.basshall.com/lylelovett or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, visit www.basshall.com/groups.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician.

His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) is the owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall and is dedicated to providing and supporting the presentation of the performing arts. The only official online source for buying tickets to PAFW shows is www.basshall.com. Artists, schedules, and show titles are subject to change.

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