MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO: DÍA DE MUERTOS to Play Fort Worth This Month
Find out how to get discounted tickets to MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO: DÍA DE MUERTOS.
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is pleased to announce a digital lottery for Mariachi Herencia de México: Día de Muertos, powered by Broadway Direct.
On the heels of a successful Christmas edition of their world tour, La Nueva Generación, the group returns with a new concert honoring generations of tradition and the cultural vibrancy of Mexico. Celebrate Día de Muertos with an electrifying and unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture. Mariachi Herencia de México takes the Bass Hall stage for one night only Tuesday, October 20 as part of the 2026-2027 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.
The digital lottery will be open for entries Monday, October 19, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for the Tuesday evening performance, October 20. Fans who have been selected will be notified via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $20 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.
Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.
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