INTO THE WOODS to Open at UTA Theatre in October

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James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic in Into the Woods. This musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Into the Woods runs October 21-25 on the Mainstage Theatre at UTA.

The students are excited for this production: senior, Andrew Cave says, 'it's always interesting to work on an established piece and look at it through a contemporary lens. And working on a Stephen Sondheim musical is always exciting!'

Joining Healy on the artistic team are Musical Theatre professors, Cody Dry (Musical Director), Sarah Fagan (Choreographer); and Design and Technology professors, Margaret Monostory (Costume Design), Tyler Haws (Sound Design), guest artist Roma Flowers (Lighting Design); and Design and Technology students Robin Reynolds (Props Design), Paige Dow (Hair and Makeup Design), Aidan Crockett (Associate Sound Design).

The Technical Director is DJ Badon, with Assistant Technical Director Jonathan Cooper. The production Stage Management Team includes Production Stage Manager Stephanie Divoky, Stage Manager Jonathan Fischer, and Assistant Stage Manager Andi Casey.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 06 Hrs 58 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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