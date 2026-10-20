INTO THE WOODS to Open at UTA Theatre in October
nto the Woods runs October 21-25 on the Mainstage Theatre at UTA.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic in Into the Woods. This musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests. Into the Woods runs October 21-25 on the Mainstage Theatre at UTA.
The students are excited for this production: senior, Andrew Cave says, 'it's always interesting to work on an established piece and look at it through a contemporary lens. And working on a Stephen Sondheim musical is always exciting!'
Joining Healy on the artistic team are Musical Theatre professors, Cody Dry (Musical Director), Sarah Fagan (Choreographer); and Design and Technology professors, Margaret Monostory (Costume Design), Tyler Haws (Sound Design), guest artist Roma Flowers (Lighting Design); and Design and Technology students Robin Reynolds (Props Design), Paige Dow (Hair and Makeup Design), Aidan Crockett (Associate Sound Design).
The Technical Director is DJ Badon, with Assistant Technical Director Jonathan Cooper. The production Stage Management Team includes Production Stage Manager Stephanie Divoky, Stage Manager Jonathan Fischer, and Assistant Stage Manager Andi Casey.
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