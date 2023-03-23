Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hill Country Community Theatre Offers Adult Acting Classes

The 6-week course of study will run on Saturdays from 10:00AM-noon, April 1-May 6.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Hill Country Community Theatre is hoping to broaden the pool of on-stage performers in the hill country by offering their first adult acting classes at their Cottonwood Shores venue.

While HCCT has a successful summer program for youth, this will be the first training offered for adults. Artistic Director, Daniel Melton, will lead the classes himself with a little help from one or two of his talented friends in the area. The 6-week course of study will run on Saturdays from 10:00AM-noon, April 1-May 6. Daniel's years performing on cruise ships, at Six Flags, and as a staff member at the Fredericksburg Theatre Company before joining HCCT have provided him with plenty of experience in many different acting, singing and dancing scenarios.

The popular amateur playhouse depends on community participation to fill roles for all season productions. Melton said, "We want to make it easy for people to feel comfortable on stage. This class would be a great start!" The planned study will also include movement and stage basics. Most of the content being presented can also be used in everyday life. With just a little instruction, anyone can be more confident when speaking in public in their work and home life.

The acting class for adults costs $150 per person. If interested in registering, or for more information, contact Daniel Melton directly at daniel@theHCCT.org, call HCCT at 830-693-2474, or visit www.theHCCT.org.



