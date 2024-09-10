FREAKY FRIDAY to be Presented at ACU Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ACU theatre will present the first show in their 24-25 season, Freaky Friday!

The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by and the hit Disney films (and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres), features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday is a new musical based on the celebrated novel by and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

The show is Oct. 17-20, 2024 at the Boone Family Theatre! Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50, and for Children Tickets (for ages 10 and younger) they are $25! There are also Student Rush Tickets (for area college students 1 hour before the doors open) for $15.

