ERMA BOMBECK Extended at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

Extended for six days only!

Nov. 25, 2020  

MainStage Irving*Las Colinas is making their streamed production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End available again over the long holiday weekend -from midnight on Thanksgiving (November 26) to 11:59 PM on Tuesday, December 1. Access codes are $19 (single) and $29 (group/family) and are on sale now at www.MainStageIrving.com.

Directed by Michael Serrecchia and starring Ellen Locy, Erma Bombeck, At Wit's End by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel rejoices in the life of a woman considered to be one of America's funniest moms, who championed the everyday lives of housewives with a daring truth few of her generation were willing to tell.

Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org). Their offices will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.



