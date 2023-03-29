Dallas Theater Center Presents INTO THE WOODS in April

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents Into the Woods at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre April 7- April 30, 2023. Adapted from the book by James Lapine with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and Directed by Joel Ferrell, Into the Woods is a whimsical, timeless classic, masterfully intertwining beloved fairy tales with contemporary challenges into a critically-acclaimed musical masterpiece. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522 - 8499.

With a Tony Award-winning book and score, Into the Woods is the enchanted story that begins with the Baker and his wife and their desire for a child; When they engage with the vengeful Witch, the adventure brings childhood storybook characters Cinderella, Jack, Rapunzel, a Wolf, giant, and of course a charming prince, 'into the woods' for an incredible journey. One of Broadway legend Sondheim's most popular works, Into the Woods is a brilliant, musical experience for audiences of all ages.

"I dearly love theater that involves smart playwrights re-examining myths and stories we all know--or believe we know," says director Joel Ferrell. "Into the Woods allows James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim to weave familiar stories together in dazzlingly funny ways, surprising the audience at every turn, then flip the world they've created on its head! Directing this show in 2023 means; highlighting the dopey humanity and hilarious dexterity of act one, then taking the audience on a truly wild ride in act two, pulling the audience deeper and deeper "into the woods" of the human experience. Whether you've seen the show many times or never experienced its magic, be ready for big surprises delivered by a stellar cast."

Dallas Theater Center Executive Director, Kevin Moriarty adds, "Stephen Sondheim was one of the greatest writers in the history of American musical theater. The entire theater community mourned when he died last season. Now we have the opportunity to celebrate his genius with our production of one of his most revered musicals, Into the Woods. Filled with witty lyrics, a deeply nuanced score, and profound insights into the human experience, Into the Woods remains as fresh, funny and moving today as it did 35 years ago when it premiered."

Joining Ferrell are actors from the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company: Christina Austin Lopez, Olivia de Guzman, Blake Hackler, Bob Hess, Alex Organ, Christopher Llewyn Ramirez, Tiffany Solano, Sally Nystuen Vahle and Zachary J. Willis. The Company is joined by actors Amber Flores, Hollyn Gayle, Braxton O. Johnson, Taylor Nash, Rachel Nicole Poole, with Cherish Love Robinson as the Witch. The cast is also joined by understudies, Sarah Comley Caldwell, Estaban Vichez, Kevin Solis, Rachel Nicole Poole, Tara Park and Taylor Nash.

In addition to Joel Ferrell directing and choreographing, the creative team consists of Gary Adler as Music Director, scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume, hair and makeup design by Yvonne Miranda, lighting design by Seth Reiser, sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub and Laura Elaine Berrios is the stage manager.

Support for Into the Woods is generously provided by Presenting Sponsors UNISYS and Pioneer Natural Resources, Executive Producing Partner, Kimberly Clark, Associate Producing Partner, Saenz Family Foundation, Associate Producing Partner, PNC Bank Assistant Producing Sponsor Haynes Boone and Assistant Producing Sponsor Munck Wilson Mandala.

Into the Woods is the final production of Dallas Theater Center's 2022-2023 season. Audiences are encouraged to attend April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023 in the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change.