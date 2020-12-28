Dallas Theater Center Presents IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER

Dallas Theater Center is now presenting In the Bleak Midwinter, adapted and directed by Kevin Moriarty.

The production is now available to watch until January 2nd.

The classic Christmas story reimagined in a brand new filmed adaptation. A solitary man lies in a hospital bed, alone on Christmas Eve. As his life flashes before his eyes, he confronts the joys and sorrows of his past, present and future. As the timelines overlap, he re-experiences the exhilaration of falling in love, the bond of friendship, the pain of losing his sister, and the fear of what lies ahead in the afterlife. When the spirit of his best friend appears before him, Scrooge (Blake Hackler) must make a choice between a renewed life or permanent damnation.

Created specifically to be filmed under the unique circumstances of the pandemic this special production updates Charles Dickens' story to our contemporary world, deepens our understanding of the beloved characters with compassion, humor and grace, and provides a holiday event to enjoy within the comfort of your own home.

