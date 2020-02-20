DON CARLO Opens Friday, March 20 At The Dallas Opera

For the first time in a generation, The Dallas Opera is proud to present Giuseppe Verdi's towering nineteenth-century masterpiece, Don Carlo, in four performances, March 20 through March 28, 2020 at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Don Carlo, called "the Hamlet of Italian Opera" (The New York Times), will be conducted by internationally-renowned Dallas Opera Music Director Emmanuel Villaume (The Magic Flute, The Golden Cockerel) and directed by Edward Berkeley (Manon Lescaut).

The spectacular ensemble cast for Don Carlo reads like a 2020 operatic "Who's Who": Leah Crocetto, Jamie Barton, Robert Watson, Lucas Meachem, Morris Robinson, Andrea Silvestrelli and more!

The opera will be presented in the original Italian with English supertitles projected above the stage. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee curtain is at 2:00 p.m.





