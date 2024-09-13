Circle Theatre Reveals Season 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre’s 44th Season is its biggest ever, and it has something for everyone. From the world premiere of Destroying David, which confronts grief through art’s collision with personal tragedy to the groundbreaking ferocity of A Strange Loop, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that redefines self and society — the company is exploring both beautiful and difficult subjects. Fast forward all the way to the contemporary twist of Mac Beth, which reimagines Shakespeare through the lens of adolescence. These are only some of the productions in Circle’s 2025 Season. Learn more about the details below!

DESTROYING DAVID | JANUARY 30 - FEBRUARY 22, 2025

By Jason Odell Williams | World Premiere

Destroying David is a thrilling, emotionally charged journey where art and personal tragedy collide. What begins as an intriguing exploration of Michelangelo’s masterpiece soon takes a dramatic turn as an enigmatic Art Restorer intertwines the statue’s fascinating history with their own deeply personal story.

As the play progresses, the audience is drawn into a gripping revelation: the Restorer is grappling with a profound heartache, and they have orchestrated a private tour for our audiences with a shocking intention—to confront their own pain by targeting the most celebrated symbol of artistic perfection: Michelangelo’s David - and destroying it.

Destroying David is a high-stakes narrative about the lengths one will go to heal, the raw power of grief, and the transformative impact of both destruction and creation. This riveting story kicks off Circle Theatre’s 44th Season by examining perceptions of beauty, resilience, and the quest for redemption, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats as they witness firsthand the confrontation between artistry and anguish.

*contains adult language and situations*





SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT:

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ | March 6 - 15, 2025

Music by Thomas “Fats” Waller; Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Circle’s newly renovated lobby (coined “The Velvet Lounge”) serves as the backdrop for a fully immersive experience audiences won’t forget. Travel back in time all the way to 1929, with a lively production of Ain’t Misbehavin’, a vibrant revue celebrating the music of Fats Waller and the exuberance of the Harlem Renaissance.

This high-energy show captures the spirit of the era with its infectious jazz and ragtime rhythms, transporting its audiences to another time and place entirely. With only eight performances and 40 seats available each night, this exclusive event is not to be missed. Come experience the unforgettable melodies that defined a generation and made Harlem the epicenter of musical innovation and forever changed the landscape of American music.

*contains adult language and situations*





THE HATMAKER’S WIFE | April 17 - May 10, 2025

Book by Lauren Yee | Regional Premiere

The Hatmaker’s Wife by Lauren Yee is a captivating grown-up fairy tale where reality and imagination intertwine, exploring themes of identity, family, love, and the distractions that pull us away from these things that matter most.

When a young woman and her boyfriend move into their new home, they uncover the magical history of its previous occupants: a distracted hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who has left him, taking his beloved hat along with her. Through a whimsical and surreal narrative, the play redefines the concepts of family, home, and love, bending time and space in delightful ways.

The story unfolds with a large dose of magical realism—walls that literally talk, words that appear out of nowhere, a house that comes alive, and, obviously, a golem with a softness for Cheetos. A truly fantastical adventure, The Hatmaker’s Wife is a modern fable that is part ghost story, part fairy tale, showcasing Lauren Yee’s imaginative and humorous take on what it means to find real love.

*contains adult language and situations*

A STRANGE LOOP | JUNE 19 - JULY 12, 2025

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson | Regional Premiere

Circle Theatre has announced its first Mainstage Musical of the Season: the regional premiere of the highly acclaimed A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning musical reshaped American Theater during its celebrated Broadway run and took home the 2022 Tony Award for Best Musical. A Strange Loop offers a bold and exhilarating dive into the life of Usher, a Black queer musical theater writer navigating his identity, creativity, and personal challenges as he crafts a show about his own complex journey.

More than just a production, A Strange Loop promises to leave audiences both exhilarated and introspective long after the final curtain. With its raw, adult themes and vital exploration of the queer Black experience, this musical offers a unique blend of song and storytelling that is intensely relevant, and vitally important. Buckle up for a nonstop ride with an electric score that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

*contains adult language and situations*

THE LAST FIVE YEARS | AUGUST 14 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2025

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown | Regional Premiere

The company will round out the Summer with a contemporary classic, one of the most beloved musicals about a tumultuous heartbreak to ever have been written. Fresh off its first-ever Broadway Run, starring Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas, Circle Theatre will be the first to bring The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown back to the area!

The Last Five Years captivates its audiences with its innovative storytelling and beloved score. A powerful piece that speaks to the universal experience of love and loss, this critically acclaimed musical delves into the five-year romance between Cathy and Jamie, two aspiring artists, through a unique narrative structure: Cathy’s story unfolds from the end of their relationship moving backward, while Jamie’s perspective moves forward from the start.

Memorable melodies soar throughout the piece, which leave audiences considering all that can go wrong when two people collide - and all that could have gone right, had they ever truly seen one another.

*contains adult language and situations*

MAC BETH | October 9 - November 1, 2025

By Erica Schmidt | Regional Premiere

A regional premiere by Erica Schmidt, Adapted from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth

An exhilarating adaptation that revitalizes Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Mac Beth infuses the tale of ambition and madness with a vibrant, contemporary energy. After school, seven teenage girls convene in an abandoned lot. They drop their backpacks, transform their uniforms, and dive into a DIY retelling of Macbeth. As the girls conjure kings, warriors, and witches, Shakespeare’s bloody tale seeps into their reality. Mac Beth recontextualizes a classic text to expose the ferocity of adolescence and the intoxicating power of collective fantasy.

Mac Beth’s setting amplifies the intensity and immediacy of the story, creating an immersive experience that brings new dimensions to the classic narrative. This thrilling adaptation, that critics have lauded as “vividly reimagined” and “boldly innovative,” blends timeless drama with a contemporary twist, and closes Circle’s 44th season with a captivating exploration of power, ambition, and identity.

*contains adult language and situations*

ARTIST RESIDENCY AT CIRCLE THEATRE: LEAH MAZUR

Circle will also welcome Leah Mazur, a dynamic visual and theatre artist, who will join us as our Artist in Residence for 2025. During her residency, Leah will enhance our space with vibrant lobby displays showcasing local artists and collaborative gallery projects. She will also design scenery for at least two of our productions (Artemisia and Hundred Days) and aims to create living exhibits and experiences to supplement the Season throughout. Leah’s latest work, inspired by our shows, are featured on our 2025 Show Posters and will be on display in Downtown Fort Worth through 2025.

THE VELVET LOUNGE + Ain’t Misbehavin’

Go beyond the mainstage with the newly renovated lobby that will serve as a secondary performance space. This new secondary performance space, The Velvet Lounge, will now host cabarets, special performances, and a special limited engagement, fully-immersive musical not to be missed!

AN EVENING WITH...

The love of local artistry continues with four special events titled “An Evening With…”. This series will feature four focused experiences celebrating the vibrant theatre community of DFW. These free evenings will offer valuable insights and foster connections among artists while honoring the legacies of some of the region’s most influential figures in global theatre.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYWRITING PROJECT 2025

Since 1981, Circle has produced quality theatre by professional playwrights. In addition to supporting emerging playwrights, Circle has created an annual High School Playwriting Project funded by the Kiwanis Club of Fort Worth. Students across the DFW metroplex can submit their 10-minute plays for a chance to receive prizes, scholarships, and a public reading featuring professional actors. The free Finalist Reading Series will take place on May 4, 2025 at Circle Theatre. Teachers who are interested in bringing this program to their schools can find more information at circletheatre.com/hspp or email

hspp@circletheatre.com with any questions or to set up a Zoom informational session! We are now also offering a limited amount of in classroom workshops to kick off this program.

Comments

