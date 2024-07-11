Carnegie Hall's NYO2 is Coming to Dallas's Meyerson Symphony Center in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This August, NYO2—one of Carnegie Hall’s three national youth ensembles made up of extraordinary teen instrumentalists from across the United States—will travel south for the ensemble’s first ever performance and educational activities in Dallas, Texas, led by conductor Teddy Abrams, Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra.

Before NYO2’s departure, the young musicians will train with top professional players from leading American orchestras in an intensive two-week residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) and perform as a part of World Orchestra Week (WOW!)—a historic, week-long summer concert festival celebrating international youth orchestras from five continents. NYO2 kicks off WOW! on Thursday, August 1 at 7:00 PM, the first of seven consecutive concerts performed by high-level youth ensembles on Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, all of which will be broadcast by WQXR for listeners around the world.

For the performances in New York City and Dallas, NYO2’s program includes Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, and Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite, as well as KINSFOLKNEM—a Carnegie Hall co-commissioned new work by Emmy Award–winning composer Jasmine Barnes—the former Head of Compositional Studies and Jazz Voice Studies at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas and a current Dallas resident. Her new wind concertante celebrates family and extended family gathering, featuring themes of gospel idioms and the sound world of a Black cookout. Principal players from leading US orchestras including flutist Demarre McGill, oboist Titus Underwood, clarinetist Anthony McGill, and bassoonist Andrew Brady join NYO2 as guest soloists.

Following their Carnegie Hall appearance, NYO2 will travel to Dallas, Texas where they will perform at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30 PM. During their visit to Dallas, NYO2 musicians will also have the opportunity to musically collaborate with young local string players at a special side-by-side event on Wednesday, August 7.

“We are delighted that NYO2 will be performing at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s beautiful Meyerson Symphony Center under the baton of Teddy Abrams,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “These superb young musicians will have the remarkable experience of playing at two of the world’s leading stages within just one week, connecting with their peers in Dallas and engaging with local music lovers. We’re certain that they will return home inspired to further develop their playing and to give back to their communities through music. This is a life-changing opportunity for all of them and we wish them all a truly memorable time.”

The 89 members of this year's NYO2 ensemble—ages 14–17, hailing from 29 US states—have been recognized as exceptionally talented musicians who not only embody a very high level of artistry, but who also come from a wide range of backgrounds, representing a bright future for American orchestral music. Twenty-four musicians are returning to NYO2 from past seasons; 30 prior members of NYO2 have been accepted to Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) this summer. Click here for the full list of NYO2 musicians, including photos, fun facts, and a national map.

