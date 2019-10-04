CHICAGO THE MUSICAL In Concert With The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Premieres Tonight

Columbia Artists will present Chicago The Musical - In Concert, premiering with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas, TX tonight, October 4, 2019.

This symphonic version of the Tony Award-winning musical, presented in association with National Artists Management Company, features musical direction by Rob Fisher, the original music director of the Broadway revival, and runs three performances through October 6, 2019 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Next year, Chicago The Musical - In Concert will play John Kander's hometown of Kansas City, MO with the Kansas City Symphony from January 24, 25 & 26, 2020.

The cast for the Dallas engagement of Chicago The Musical - In Concert features veteran Chicago Broadway alum Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Tari Kelly as Velma Kelly, Lewis Cleale as Billy Flynn, Matthew Deming as Amos Hart/Mary Sunshine and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Matron "Mama" Morton. Casting for the Kansas City engagement will be announced soon.

Composer John Kander has given us another exciting chapter to add to the impressive history of Chicago, providing the inspiration to revisit the score in a New Medium-the symphony orchestra. Orchestrator Bill Elliott's reimagined and deconstructed soundscape is full of surprises, providing a fresh perspective for approaching the music while still bolstering everything you know and love about the "Cell Block Tango," "Mr. Cellophane," "Nowadays," and the rest of the dynamic score. Whether it is your first exposure or you are a long-time fan, this Chicago experience will have a special Razzle Dazzle for you quite unlike any other.

To make the alignment of talents even more serendipitous, this project has been spearheaded by none other than Rob Fisher, the same legendary conductor responsible for making the Encores production (and the Broadway revival it generated) possible in the first place. Mr. Fisher, Mr. Kander, Mr. Elliott, and librettist Tom Thompson, have poured their passion for Chicago into creating this unique concert experience together.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). In its 23rd year, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Chicago features a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

For ticket information for Chicago the Musical in Concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, visit www.mydso.com.





