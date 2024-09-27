CARRIE to be Presented at Theatre Three This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



T3 is set to present Carrie: The Musical. Adapted from Stephen King's 1974 iconic novel, audiences will enter the twisted world of Carrie White, where torment and telekinesis collide. This special co-production with Southern Methodist University features a talented cast of young actors in Dallas including students from the University of Texas at Arlington. Adding to the unique experience, T3's gallery will feature a curated exhibition of visual works by students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Under the visionary direction of Christie Vela, Carrie: The Musical dives into the brutal realities of high school bullying, religious fanaticism, and the explosive power of a young woman pushed to her breaking point. When Carrie discovers her supernatural powers, a night meant to be one of celebration spirals into a devastating climax. Themes of isolation, identity, and empowerment are brought to life through a dynamic score and immersive performances.

"As artists, we are continuously unpacking experiences, events and images that were formative for us as kids," says Vela. "Carrie the novel as well as the film, are two pieces of art that made a huge impact on me as a young person. Like so many people of my generation, the imagery and language of CARRIE have become 'tropes' in my life that I have taken for granted. I never in a million years thought that I would be directing CARRIE as a musical no less, at my age and still be gaining very new and personal understanding about myself. I think that speaks very highly for the source material. Plus, I love the songs."

Musical Director, Vonda K. Bowling shares, "I'm ready for DFW audiences to see our bloody take on this. It's a privilege to be in the room with these outstanding SMU students and 3 of the best professional actors in town. I have assembled a rocking band (YAY BAND) and we have all determined that every rock musical should include a cello. The music is beautiful, and although there are so many gorgeous melodies in the score, we are consciously working against the beauty and towards the haunting. It's bound to be a bloody good time."

The cast features Jordan Lage as Carrie White, Cara Serber as her fanatical mother Margaret, and an ensemble of Dallas' most talented performers. With stunning choreography, powerful vocal performances, and haunting stage design, Carrie: The Musical is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Don't miss out - get your tickets for CARRIE THE MUSICAL now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

About the show:

Carrie the Musical

Previews: October 3-6

Opening Night: October 7

Closing Night: November 3

Book By Lawrence D. Cohen

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Music by Michael Gore

Directed by Christie Vela, Assistant Directed by Dylan Hudson, Music Directed by Vonda K Bowling, Stage Managed by Leah Fitzgerald, Assistant Stage Managed by Kennedy Smith, Scenic Designed by Jeffrey Schmidt, Lighting Designed by Amanda West, Costume Designed by Jessie Wallace, Sound Designed by Brian McDonald, Choreographed by Joel Ferrell, Fight Choreographed by David Saldivar, and Ash Peterman as Production Assistant.

Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, this musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling, making it a thrilling exploration of vengeance, empowerment and the supernatural.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More