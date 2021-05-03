BUTTERLIES ARE FREE to Open Rover Dramawerks 21st Season

Rover Dramawerks begins their 21st Season with the classic comedy Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe. Performances will be at The Core Theatre, 518 W. Arapaho Rd. in Richardson, running just two weekends: May 13-22 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Don Baker (played by Bennet Frohock) has recently moved to Manhattan and made his overprotective mother (Leigh Wyatt Moore) agree not to visit for two months. Don has been blind since birth, and although he's a little lonely, he is enjoying his newfound freedom as he pursues his songwriting ambitions. Then he meets his kooky new neighbor Jill (Samantha Potrykus, a beautiful actress. The two quickly become close, and Mrs. Baker's unexpected arrival a month earlier than agreed upon results in her controlling instincts going into overdrive, as she fears Jill will break her son's heart when she plans to move in with her director (Eddy Herring).

Janette Oswald serves as director, with Rachel Weber as stage manager. Set and lighting design is by Steven Prince, with sound design by Robbi Holman. Courtney Welch is costume designer, Terri Justus is props designer, and Kenneth Hall is the light and sound board operator.

Thursday, May 13 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Butterflies are Free are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season subscriptions are also available. Seating is extremely limited, and all audience members will be required to wear masks.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.