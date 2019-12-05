Tony Winner Lillias White to Headline Cabaret Series at Segerstrom Center

Tony® and Emmy Award winner Lillias White returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Cabaret Series with an autobiographical show filled with musical highlights from her life and career January 23 - 25, 2020 in Samueli Theater. With her powerhouse voice and exuberant stage presence, White has won accolades for her show-stopping performances on the Broadway stage, on television and in films. The New York Times declared, "Lillias White is a singer who makes the most challenging vocal feats look almost easy."



Single tickets are $89 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline.

Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman's and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias, who was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse, has performed also at The Public Theater in the production of William Finn's Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company.



Lillias White's concert appearances include her critically acclaimed cabaret show at Feinstein's 54 Below, titled The Lillias White Effect (Bistro Award) and for The Actors Fund in Funny Girl, Hair and the 25th anniversary concert of Dreamgirls. She was Bloody Mary in the PBS Great Performances broadcast of South Pacific. Lillias has toured internationally with her one-woman show, From Brooklyn To Broadway, and she's graced the stages at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Sydney Australia Opera House, the Singapore Opera House, and the Palm Beach Pops.



Lillias' television appearances include a regular role on Sesame Street for which she won an Emmy Award, a current Netflix role in The Get Down, Gotham, Person of Interest, Law and Order SVU, Law and Order, and NYPD Blue. Her film credits include the lead muse in Disney's Hercules, Anastasia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, Game Six with Michael Keaton, Pieces of April with Katie Holmes, Nasty Baby with Kristin Wigg and Then She found Me. Lillias holds an Honorary PhD in fine arts from The City University of New York.

Information

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Samueli Theater

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

January 23 - 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets - Start at $89

In Person - The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

The 2019-2020 Cabaret Series continues with Broadway Legends: An All-Star Tribute to Hal Prince (March 27, 2020) and Laura Benanti (April 23 -25, 2020).

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. "Segerstrom Center for the Arts" is a registered trademark.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You