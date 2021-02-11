Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces March Movies on the Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that movies are returning to the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in March. Four true iconic films: HIDDEN FIGURES on March 5, THE LEGO MOVIE on March 6, ROMAN HOLIDAY on March 12 and HELLO, DOLLY! on March 13. Each a classic in its own right. All movies will be closed captioned.

Center President Casey Reitz said, "Movies and audiences back on the Center's Argyros Plaza is exciting news to share! With the relaxing of stay-at-home orders, we are looking forward to welcoming our movie buffs back to enjoy an especially good line-up, something for everyone. We will, of course, continue to observe safe distancing and protocols with individual pods strategically spaced to keep everyone healthy and feeling secure."

Ticket prices are $20 for pods accommodating 1 - 3 people, $30 for pods accommodating up to 4 people, and $40 for pods accommodating up to 6 people. Guests are advised to determine the maximum number of people they anticipate attending to ensure your pod can accommodate your entire party. We will call you prior to your event to verify the number attending in your pod. Ticket purchases may be made online at SCFTA.org or by phone by calling 714-556-2787. Set-up begins at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:30.

KEEPING YOU SAFE AT THE CENTER

The Center's outdoor presentations on the Argyros Plaza comply with government recommendations for Orange County's current tier status. Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive at their assigned space. Contactless check-in will include wellness and touchless temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Argyros Plaza. Chairs will not be provided for Movie Nights. Guests are invited to bring folding lawn or beach chairs, blankets and dinners and beverages. Barbecues and grills are not permitted.

HIDDEN FIGURES

One of the most acclaimed films of 2016, Hidden Figures tells the incredible untold story of Katherine Jonson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) - brilliant African-American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glenn, a stunning achievement that turned around the space race. The visionary trio crossed all gender and racial line and inspired generations.

THE LEGO MOVIE

One of the most acclaimed animated films of the last decade, this first-ever full-length theatrical LEGO movie follows Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt,) an ordinary rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person (the MasterBuilder) and the key to saving his LEGO world. He is drafted into a fellowship of strangers - including an old mystic (voiced by Morgan Freeman,) and LEGO Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) - on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together. It's a journey for which Emmett is hopelessly and hilariously unprepared, now that the fate of the world rests in his tiny yellow hands. Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Banks and more also provide voices in this family adventure from the filmmakers behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Prepare yourself for...the greatest movie ever assembled!

The LEGO Movie is presented with generous support from The Warner Family.

ROMAN HOLIDAY

In her first Hollywood feature film, Audrey Hepburn plays a princess who is tired of being the center of social events and a target for the paparazzi. During a visit to Rome, she escapes her guardians in order to explore the city. While a massive search takes place, an American reporter, played by Gregory Peck, makes her acquaintance and pretends not to know her identity as he guides her on an unforgettable day around Rome. Directed by the legendary William Wyler, Roman Holiday is one of the most charming romantic comedies in screen history.

HELLO, DOLLY!

This beloved 1969 movie musical, set in 1890s New York City and directed by Gene Kelly, stars Barbra Streisand as the bold and enchanting widow Dolly Gallagher Levi, a socialite-turned-matchmaker. Her latest clients seeking assistance are the cantankerous "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder (Walter Matthau) and a young artist named Ambrose (Tommy Tune), who is in love with Horace's niece, Ermengarde (Joyce Ames). Dolly's scheming soon involves Horace's employees as well as a New York hatmaker, as she tries to cover up her own secret romantic designs.

MARCH MOVIES, 2021

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Hidden Lives

March 5, 2021

The LEGO Movie

March 6, 2021

Roman Holiday

March 12, 2021

Hello, Dolly!

March 13, 2021

Tickets: Per pod - $20/up to 3 people, $30/up to 4 people, $40/up to 6 people

Online: SCFTA.org/events/calendar

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 am - 2 pm, Monday-Friday

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. "Segerstrom Center for the Arts" is a registered trademark.