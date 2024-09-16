SOMEONE LIKE ME and IN WHOSE EYES? Will Premiere at the Art of Acting Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two world premiere one act plays, Someone Like Me by Richard Gustin and In Whose Eyes? by George Kappaz, have been announced at Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. There will be 12 performances only beginning Thursday, October 10, and running through Sunday, October 27. General admission tickets are $28. Purchase online at https://bit.ly/46rK807.



Directed by the playwright, the cast of Someone Like Me will feature (in alphabetical order) Bianca Foscht and Marcus Wells. Understudy is Angelika Giatras. Directed by Johnny Patrick Yoder, the cast of In Whose Eyes? will feature (in alphabetical order) Suzanne Ford, George Kappaz, Kirsta Peterson, Walter Rodriguez, William Salyers, and Elizabeth Ivy Southard. Performances will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 6:30pm. Total running time is two hours with one intermission.



Someone Like Me is a biting comedy focusing on Jordan, who is on the edge with her fiancé when a stranger enters her world and turns it upside down. He leads the two of them into an increasingly pointed debate about the tides of culture, love, and Jordan's own looming commitment. In Whose Eyes? tells the tale of a man caught in a cascade of historical events threatening everything he holds dear. His ability to survive these events is both remarkable and inexplicable. But a trial in the afterlife draws into question the morality of his choices and the destination of his soul.



Scenic design is by Oscar Garcia, lighting design is by Raymond Jones, assistant director is Kaylee Frazier, and stage manager is Mary Leveridge. Producer isCarra Yoder.



Richard Gustin and George Kappaz met as company members at the Hilberry Repertory Theatre at Wayne State University in Detroit. They spent two years of MFA training performing the classics and contemporary plays in rotating repertory under the artistic direction of Leonard Leone. They have come together after 45 years to celebrate their friendship and to collaborate on their world premiere one act plays.



Richard Gustin has been seen in major roles at various regional theatres including Milwaukee Repertory, Milwaukee Chamber, First Stage Milwaukee, Kansas City Repertory, Cleveland’s Great Lakes Theater, Acacia Theatre, Virginia Museum Theatre, Chicago’s Ivanhoe and Blackstone Hotel, John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. His plays include A Sparrow Falls, Being Seen, When Life Happens, Surviving the Cycle, Leviathan, WINK, Circle 7, Mercy, Flat World, Concentric Circles, Found Objects, Switch, CruciFiction, and an original adaptation of Everyman.



George Kappaz is best known for his recurring role as Gunther on the CBS daytime drama The Guiding Light. Additional TV credits include ABC daytime dramas One Life to Live and Ryan’s Hope. Theatre credits include Now or Later, A View from the Bridge, Seascape, Twelfth Night, That Championship Season, Romeo and Juliet, The Real Inspector Hound, Much Ado About Nothing, Vivat Vivat Regina, Company, and The Amorous Flea. He was also part of the writing team for the daytime children’s show Chip and Pepper’s Cartoon Madness, which aired on NBC.

