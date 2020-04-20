New Virtual Offerings Announced From Segerstrom Center For The Arts

While theaters and performance spaces remain dark, Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the expansion of its website - www.SCFTA.org - to include the all new CENTER AT HOME, a portal to FREE online activities, educational programs and video highlights of Center performances. Center at Home is an engaging treasure trove dedicated to the performing arts that will provide artistic discovery and educational resources - all in the comfort of home.

Center President Casey Reitz commented, "Nothing equals live performances, but until we can welcome audiences back to our theaters, it is important to us to stay connected to our Center family and for all of us to stay connected to the arts. We have just added Center at Home to our web site that features videos of shows and artists from past and upcoming seasons, educational resources, free classes from our ABT William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. Nothing will make us happier than welcoming everyone back to our campus when it is safe to do so. Until then, though, we invite everyone to stay tuned in and in touch for more entertaining and engaging experiences on our website. We hope they will bring you comfort and a dash of joy during this time."

Center at Home is an ever-evolving platform that will have regular weekly updates for fresh, engaging, new content. Divided into three categories - Learn at Home, Performance Highlights, and The Center - each offer unique content, FREE for all website visitors. To stay up-to-date on all of the digital offerings, subscribe to the Center Connection weekly e-blast.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also pleased to share daily and weekly virtual classes for children of all ages from The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center's Education Department is providing a variety of engaging content including music, storytelling, visual arts and mindfulness lessons guided by Arts Teach teaching artists, performances featuring community students participating in the Summer at the Center program, a virtual artist showcase resource for community schools and parent-teacher associations, and Family Series artists leading young people and their families through interactive performances. Our Julianne and George Argyros Plaza might be empty for the moment; however, the Community Engagement team is creating videos of free public events and celebrations to be watched right at home - so there's no reason to miss Tuesday Night Dance beginning April 21 with Polynesian dance classes. The final competition in the second annual OC Center Stage talent competition will be scheduled once we can all gather again. Until then, digital submissions are now open until June 1, 2020! The Spring Carnival might look a little different this year, The Center is creating a fun-filled day of carnival games, carnival-inspired recipes, videos and carnival music that you'll be able to enjoy right at home on May 17. Arts, music and culture never stop at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. No matter what, the Center is here to spread joy and bring the arts to you no matter where you are.

Center at Home

Learn at Home

Performance Highlights

The Center

American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School Free Virtual Classes

American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is partnering with ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (JKO) School to bring faculty and teaching artists certified in the ABT National Training Curriculum to your child at home. Children and parents can tune into @ABTSchool on Instagram and the ABT YouTube Channel for daily classes in ballet movement taught by former ABT dancers, and faculty from both schools.

Classes are pre-recorded and will be uploaded at the following times:

ABTots (Ages 2-4): Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7:00AM PST/ 10:00AM EST

Primary (Ages 5-8): Mondays & Wednesdays at 11:00AM PST/ 2:00PM EST

Classes will be saved on the @ABTSchool IGTV feed for access following the initial broadcast as well as the official ABT YouTube Channel.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6qlnI9dq17wduIdXtCaQH5FKwibKVnRJ

School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities Free Virtual Classes

The School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities will be offering 4 free virtual classes a week. The classes will include dance, music, and vocal lessons geared towards ages 4-22.

Classes are pre-recorded and will be uploaded at the following times: Wednesdays at 5pm Ages 4-9, 10-15, 16-22 Classes found on Center at Home



Arts Teach Teaching Artist Content

Available now on Center at Home

Andrew Grueschow - Follow along at home as Center teaching artist, Andrew Grueschow, guides an interactive rhythm-making process.

Ellen Schulze - Learn how to create your own cardboard tube marionette using found objects from home with Segerstrom Center teaching artist, Ellen Schulze.

Baba the Storyteller - Baba the Storyteller uses the ancient West African craft known as Jaliyaa to share timeless tales.

The Chameleons - Sharon Diskin of The Chameleons uses the art of mime and physical theater to perform a delightful story of wonder.

Percussive Storytelling - Follow along with Segerstrom Center teaching artist, Cory Hills of Percussive Storytelling, as he uses percussion instruments to reimagine classic stories from around the globe.

Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards - Experience The Riverboat, an interactive musical journey through the history of jazz in America.

Megan Hook - Discover the fundamentals of mindfulness and how together with music the practice can help us focus, express emotion, and even play.

Haus of Improv - Discover the tools of an actor and use your imagination to play Statue Forest.

Summer at the Center Performances:

Available now on Center at Home

As one of Segerstrom Center's longest-running education programs, Summer at the Center uses the arts to empower young people. Enjoy performances by the cast of extraordinary community students, many of whom had never sung or danced before this program.

Family Series Artists:

Available now on Center at Home

Sonia De Los Santos - Join Sonia De Los Santos from home and sing along to her beloved songs while learning about the stories that inspire her music.

Spring Carnival

Sunday, May 17th, experience our Spring Carnival

Found on Center at Home on 5/17

Tuesday Night Dance Virtual Classes

Tuesday April 21st, April 28th, May 5th, May 12th

Found on Center at Home

Theme: Polynesian

OC Center Stage Virtual Submissions Open

Submissions now open until June 1st

https://www.scfta.org/Engage-and-Learn/In-The-Community/Call-for-Artists.aspx

