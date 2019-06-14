Winds from the east...mist comin' in, like something's a brewin' about to begin.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the classic Disney film, the hit Broadway musical adaptation of Mary Poppins lands in Orange County with a heartwarming score, spoonsful's of imagination, a lovable jack-of-all-trades named Bert and a flying nanny who's practically perfect in every way.

Come be swept away by classic tunes like "Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee" and, of course, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" as young Jane and Michael learn many valuable life lessons from their unconventional nanny.

This show is being reimagined by some of the greatest Disney alumni. Some of these folks include:

Mitch Atkins the Artistic Director and co-founder of MTOC. His role as Sr. Technical Director on the current DCA show Frozen at the Hyperion Theatre. Brian Sandahl, Set Designer he works as an Art Director for The Disney Resort. One of his favorite projects at the resort is, Holiday Haunted Mansion.

The costume design is a collaboration of Evelyn Perez Costume Designer along with Director Britany Callahan to combine a classic flair and incorporate a bit of the whimsical world of Mary Poppins Returns.

Daniel Solis' choreography will take you on a magical journey and have you jumping to your feet in his rendition of Step in Time! Daniel has enjoyed a long career with The Walt Disney Company in a wide variety of Entertainment-related roles.

Mary Poppins was co-created by acclaimed British producer Cameron Mackintosh (Oliver!) and features music and lyrics by the legendary Sherman brothers, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, with a book by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Be sure not to miss the magic as Musical Theatre Orange County presents Disney's "Mary Poppins".

RUN TIME: 2 hour 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Time

7:30pm to 10:00pm

Doors open at 7:15pm

Price

Mezzanine: $30.00

Orchestra: $35.00

Age

3 & up

To purchase accessible seating, please contact (714) 637-0186 and a representative will be happy to return your call and assist with your ticket purchase.

July 26th - August 4th, 2019 PST

Online sale ends: 07/26/19 at 6:30pm PST

PYLUSD Performing Arts Center

1651 N. Valencia Avenue

Placentia, CA 92870





