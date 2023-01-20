Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend

The concert is on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend

Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack. Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.

Francesca Amari, a Palm Springs resident and singer who performed at Les Michaels' Open Mic Performances said, "Les Michaels was a champion for cabaret singers not only in Palm Springs, where he lived with his husband, but in Los Angeles, as well. When Les passed at the young age of 51 many of the singers whom he provided performance opportunities for, including myself, got together and said we need to do something to preserve Les Michaels' legacy in perpetuity and to honor him for passion, work and love of the cabaret art form."

Amari continued, "To that end, we decided to raise monies in an effort to apply for consideration for a star for Les Michaels on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame. In addition to setting up Go Fund Me Campaign at www.star4lesmichaels.com, we will be presenting three musical fundraising events, two in Palm Springs, and one in Los Angeles, to achieve our goal of raising $18,000."

The first event in the campaign will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert, CA, hosted by Patrick Evans, Host of News3's Eye On The Desert and Bonnie Gilgallon, Noted Broadcast Journalist and Stage Performer. Musical Directors will include Joel Baker and Wayne Abravenel. The event is being organized by a team, including Singer Francesca Amari, and Cabaret Producer Clifford Bell.

The event will feature shared stories and remembrances of Les Michaels by performers from his Cabaret Series, including singers: Francesa Amari, Keisha D, Jaci Davis, Ruthann De La Vega, Jerome Elliott, Douglas Graham, Marcia Harp, Vicki Knight, Jeffrey Lesser, Rose Mallett, Frankie Mamone, Pat McCann, Thom McMorris, Earl Mitchell, John Spinks and Leslie Tinnaro.

There is a $25 Suggested Donation for the January 28, 2023 event. Free Parking available at the Arthur Newman Theatre at the Joslyn Center. For questions, please call Francesca Amari at 616-364-8589 or visit online at www.star4lesmichaels.com for updated information.

And Save The Date for Upcoming Fundraising Events. The second event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, 2023, celebrating Les Michaels' birthday with a Community Open Mic to be held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262. The third event will be held in Los Angeles, CA at a date to be announced. Please visit www.star4lesmichaels.com for updates.




MOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre West Photo
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre West
Moose on the Loose, a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose, written by Dina Morrone, directed by Peter Flood and produced by Dina Morrone and Benjamin Scuglia tp play at Theatre West.
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During Fir Photo
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The Museum
The Catalina Museum for Art & History is traveling back to the 1950s during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum: History of the Catalina Grand Prix on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation will cover the history of the Catalina Grand Prix motorcycle race.
The Actors Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month Photo
The Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month
Ed Rampell in his People's World review of The Actors' Gang Ubu the King said, “With any luck, Ubu will be extended into 2023.  I have a feeling we'll be needing a good laugh in the year to come.”  The Actors' Gang, happy to oblige, is bringing back its smash hit, sold-old revival of Ubu starting Friday, January 27
Eugene ONeill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights Fes Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights Festival
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Young Playwrights Festival scheduled for May 12–14 at its seaside campus in Waterford, CT.

More Hot Stories For You


Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts CenterYoung Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
January 15, 2023

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Young Artists Workshop (YAP) Youth Arts Education Program will present three Spring Saturday Workshop Sessions for youth ages 5-14 years old beginning February 4th. The Spring Saturday Workshops will run from February 4 through May 27th, 2023 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Registration is available for each four-week themed workshop session or for all three sessions.
South Coast Repertory Presents VOICES OF AMERICA This MonthSouth Coast Repertory Presents VOICES OF AMERICA This Month
January 3, 2023

The centerpiece of SCR's 2022-23 season, 'Voices of America,' runs Jan. 28-Feb. 26 on the Segerstrom Stage. It encompasses both plays. Each play will take the stage four times a week, alternating performances. On Saturdays and Sundays, both plays will run-one in the afternoon, the other in the evening. That means theatregoers can see both in the same day. Tickets are available at scr.org.
Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023
December 20, 2022

Stephane Wrembel, best known for his original compositions “Bistro Fada” (Midnight in Paris) and “Big Brother” (Vicki Cristina Barcelon) will return to California from January 21 through January 29. 
South Coast Repertory Presents The Theatrical Event Of The Season: VOICES OF AMERICASouth Coast Repertory Presents The Theatrical Event Of The Season: VOICES OF AMERICA
December 20, 2022

South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers described “Voices of America” as “an experience nobody's ever had before.” Managing Director Paula Tomei called it “adventurous theatre.” And the rotating repertory of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins—fits both descriptions as they explore shared themes of family, history and legacy.
Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center TheaterPhotos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
December 6, 2022

It's time to celebrate the season. Get a first look at A Christmas Carol, the spirited musical journey based on the Charles Dickens' classic!
share