Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend

Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack. Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.



Francesca Amari, a Palm Springs resident and singer who performed at Les Michaels' Open Mic Performances said, "Les Michaels was a champion for cabaret singers not only in Palm Springs, where he lived with his husband, but in Los Angeles, as well. When Les passed at the young age of 51 many of the singers whom he provided performance opportunities for, including myself, got together and said we need to do something to preserve Les Michaels' legacy in perpetuity and to honor him for passion, work and love of the cabaret art form."



Amari continued, "To that end, we decided to raise monies in an effort to apply for consideration for a star for Les Michaels on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame. In addition to setting up Go Fund Me Campaign at www.star4lesmichaels.com, we will be presenting three musical fundraising events, two in Palm Springs, and one in Los Angeles, to achieve our goal of raising $18,000."



The first event in the campaign will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert, CA, hosted by Patrick Evans, Host of News3's Eye On The Desert and Bonnie Gilgallon, Noted Broadcast Journalist and Stage Performer. Musical Directors will include Joel Baker and Wayne Abravenel. The event is being organized by a team, including Singer Francesca Amari, and Cabaret Producer Clifford Bell.



The event will feature shared stories and remembrances of Les Michaels by performers from his Cabaret Series, including singers: Francesa Amari, Keisha D, Jaci Davis, Ruthann De La Vega, Jerome Elliott, Douglas Graham, Marcia Harp, Vicki Knight, Jeffrey Lesser, Rose Mallett, Frankie Mamone, Pat McCann, Thom McMorris, Earl Mitchell, John Spinks and Leslie Tinnaro.



There is a $25 Suggested Donation for the January 28, 2023 event. Free Parking available at the Arthur Newman Theatre at the Joslyn Center. For questions, please call Francesca Amari at 616-364-8589 or visit online at www.star4lesmichaels.com for updated information.



And Save The Date for Upcoming Fundraising Events. The second event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, 2023, celebrating Les Michaels' birthday with a Community Open Mic to be held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262. The third event will be held in Los Angeles, CA at a date to be announced. Please visit www.star4lesmichaels.com for updates.