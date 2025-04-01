Laguna Art Museum Expands Free Admission To All Visitors Ages 19 And Under

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laguna Art Museum has announced a significant expansion in youth accessibility, admission is now free for all visitors ages 19 and under.

The Segerstrom Foundation has generously provided free admission to children 12 years of age and under since 2022, removing the barrier of cost so that children and families can access fun and engaging recreational activities that build academic and social skills.

New support given by attendees to the 43rd Annual California Cool Art Auction Paddle Raise t extends this benefit to remove financial barriers for teens and young adults, underscoring the museum's commitment to fostering creativity and inclusivity for the next generation.

“At Laguna Art Museum, we believe that access to the arts is critical, especially during the foundational years of youth,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “By welcoming visitors 19 and under for free, we aim to spark a lifelong connection with creativity that extends well beyond our museum walls.”

Expanded access to the museum was made possible by the remarkable generosity demonstrated during the 43rd Annual California Cool Art Auction Paddle Raise. In a powerful show of support, attendees rallied behind the call to “Say Yes to Youth,” raising enough funds to ensure free admission for all visitors ages 19 and under. The contributions also enable enhanced training for education staff, equipping them to better serve students and guests of all abilities, and allow the museum to welcome every school group, no matter the location or grade level, that wishes to experience its offerings.

Laguna Art Museum extends heartfelt thanks to The Segerstrom Foundation and all Yes to Youth contributors for making this initiative possible and for believing in the power of the arts to change lives.

This expanded admission policy ensures more young people will have the opportunity to engage with world-class art, discover new perspectives and develop a lasting appreciation for creative expression.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

