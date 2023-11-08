DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Catch this show from December 19-24, 2024.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical for 9 performances at Segerstrom Hall from December 19-24, 2023 as part of the 2023/2024 Broadway season. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. This wonderful and whimsical narration of a classic holiday tale will bring joy and Christmas spirit to Segerstrom Hall’s stage for all audiences to enjoy, and for all hearts to grow two sizes too big.

Tickets start at $29 and are available online at scfta.org, in person at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556 – 2787. 

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. 

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”  

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story. 

The 2023 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award®-winning director, Jack O’Brien. 

For more information about Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, visit scfta.org or call (714) 556-2787.

For additional information on the production, please visit GrinchMusical.com.

Performance Details: 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

December 19-24, 2023

Segerstrom Hall

Performs: 

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:30 pm 

Saturday at 11 am, 2 pm, and 7:30 pm

Sunday at 11 am and 2 pm

Tickets start at $29.

Box Office

In person

Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Monday 10am to 2pm

Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Phone: Monday – Friday 10am to 5pm

(714) 556-2787

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236






Recommended For You