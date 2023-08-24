Chamber Series Brings Intimate, Timeless Music To Samueli Theater At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents two exquisite chamber music concerts this Fall as part of its Chamber Music Series. First, Calder Quartet will return with Center-debuting artist Timo Andres to play the World Premiere of Timo Andres Piano Quintet, The Great Span, commissioned for the Segerstrom Center Chamber Series by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting, as well as other marvelous works by Schubert, Southam, Eastman, and Andres on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 pm. Later in the Fall, Théotime Langlois De Swarte and Le Consort will play a program of baroque favorites, on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 pm. Audiences will not want to miss these opportunities to be enthralled in the beautiful musical workings of these talented chamber artists.

Tickets start at $39 are available now at scfta.org.

Calder Quartet and Timo Andres | October 6, 2023

Hailed as “superb” and “imaginative, skillful creators” by The New York Times, the Calder Quartet captivates audiences and explores a broad spectrum of repertoire. The group's distinctive artistry is exemplified by a musical curiosity brought to everything they perform and has led them to be called “one of America's most satisfying—and most enterprising—quartets.” (Los Angeles Times)

Winners of the prestigious 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant, they are widely known for the discovery, commissioning, recording, and mentoring of some of today's best emerging composers. In addition to performances of the complete Beethoven and Bartok quartets, the Calder Quartet's dedication to commissioning new works has given rise to premieres of dozens of string quartets by established and up-and-coming composers. Inspired by innovative American artist Alexander Calder, the Calder Quartet's desire to bring immediacy and context to the works they perform creates an artfully crafted musical experience.

The Calder Quartet will be joined by composer and pianist Timo Andres, who has been hailed by The Guardian for the “playful intelligence and individuality” of his album, Home Stretch. This evening will feature a new piano quintet by Andres, and you simply won't want to miss this performance filled with incredible music.

Program:

Timo Andres: Machine, Learning (String Quartet 2019)

Schubert: Rosamunde Quartet in A minor

Ann Southam: Remembering Schubert (piano solo)

Julius Eastman: Joy Boy (arr. for string quartet + piano)

Timo Andres: World Premiere of The Great Span, Piano Quintet

Théotime Langlois De Swarte and Le Consort | November 9, 2023

Le Consort is a leading baroque chamber ensemble and this fall, these four young musicians are making their Chamber Series debut. Co-directed by harpsichordist Justin Taylor and violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, this celebrated group is known for bringing together compelling musical personalities to interpret the trio sonata repertoire with enthusiasm, sincerity, and modernity.

The group's mission is to bring together compelling musical personalities in the service of chamber music from the repertoire of the 17th and 18th centuries. From Corelli to Vivaldi, from Purcell to Couperin, the dialogue between the two violins, a cello, and a harpsichord displays a wealth of contrasts between vocality, sensuality and virtuosity. Le Consort takes this genre, the quintessence of Baroque chamber music, and interprets it with a personal, dynamic, and colorful language.

In 2017 they claimed First Prize and the Audience Prize at the Loire Valley International Early Music Competition and have been featured on numerous broadcasts on France 3, France Musique, France Inter and Radio Classique. Le Consort makes its North American debut this year after having toured extensively throughout Europe and will bring the quintessence of baroque chamber music with them across the U.S.

Program:



A JOURNEY THROUGH BAROQUE EUROPE

Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in G minor, Op. 1

Reali: Violin Sonata Op. 2 No. 1

Corelli: Trio Sonata in D Major, Op 4 No.1

Rameau: Extracts from "Les Indes Glantes"

Dandrieu: Trio Sonata in G minor, Op. 1

Corelli: Violin Sonata Op. 5 No. 12 Folia

Veracini: Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 1

Eccles: The Mad Lover

Rameau: Gavotte and Doubles

Bach: Trio Sonata in G Major, BWV 1039

Bach: Andanta BWV 974 (after Marcello)

Vivaldi: Follia Op. 1 No. 1

