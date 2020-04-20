Beatrice Rana Concert At Soka Performing Arts Center Cancelled

Following the directive from the Governor of the State of California, and the escalating issues related to COVID-19, Soka Performing Arts Center postponed all of remaining concerts in the 2019-2020 Season, which included Beatrice Rana on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Beatrice Rana has decided not to reschedule her tour until the 2021-2022 Season, which precluded Soka Performing Arts Center from rescheduling the May 16, 2020 date at this time.

Tickets will be refunded on April 27, 2020, or held for credit on account per the patron's request. Patrons with questions, may contact the Box Office at 949.480.4278 or at tickets@soka.edu .

All information is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change.

