Abigail Barlow, Frankie Rodriguez & More to Lead RENT in Concert at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Measure your life in love with the iconic music of RENT in Concert. Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present this new symphonic experience of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30pm.

Experience “Seasons of Love,” “Light My Candle,” “La Vie Bohème,” “Out Tonight,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” and all of your favorite moments accompanied by a stellar cast and the soaring sounds of a live orchestra conducted by Sarah Hicks.



Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and composer Abigail Barlow returns to the Center singing the songs of Maureen. Barlow is best known as 1/2 of Barlow and Bear, the writing duo behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album and Disney’s Moana 2, which tallied the biggest opening in history for an animated film and cemented Barlow and Bear as the youngest, first, and only female composing team to write all the songs for a Disney film.



The cast also features Frankie Rodriguez (Hulu Chad Powers, Disney High School Musical the Series) singing the songs of Angel, Warren Egypt Franklin (National Tour: Hamilton) singing the songs of Collins, Kennedy Holmes (Youngest Finalist The Voice) singing the songs of Joanne, Coby Getzug (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, The Book of Mormon) singing the songs of Mark, Jasiana Caraballo (National Tour: Dogman: The Musical Garry Marshall Theatre Cindy & the Disco Ball) singing the songs of Mimi, and Tyler Matthew Burk (Las Vegas: Jersey Boys, Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) singing the songs of Roger. The cast is completed with local singers making the Center debut - Blake Brewer, Chachi Delgado, Neema Muteti, and Caroline Pernick.

RENT In Concert is directed by Sammi Cannold and Symphonic Orchestrations created by Sean O’Loughlin. RENT In Concert is created and produced by AMP Worldwide. Casting for the Segerstrom Center performance by Peter Dunn. This production of RENT in Concert is licensed by Music Theatre International - www.mtishows.com.

Jonathan Larson’s rock opera RENT is one of the most important musicals of this century, credited with introducing musical theater to a whole new audience and literally changing the face of casting on Broadway. RENT enjoyed both enormous critical and commercial success – winning not only the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical, but also running for over 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.



Broadway World said, “RENT in Concert proved that the music and lyrics of composer Jonathan Larson are inexhaustible in their richness and complexity. Larson’s beloved work-- a work that only grows in power and relevance -- moved the audience to tears, laughter and vigorous applause after each musical moment. The concept here reminded me that the crowning glory of the show is the variegated and multi-layered musical score. Concert Director Sammi Cannold directed with a strong theatrical feel and sensitivity to the many moods of this classic and influential rock opera. Hopefully, this concert will tour widely, and a new generation can see what all the very justified fuss is about! Timely issues and universal themes never grow stale.”



