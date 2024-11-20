AIN'T TOO PROUD And More On Sale This Friday At Fox Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, CHICAGO and CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m. These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series and will be held at the Fox Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayAtTheFox.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

March 4–5, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

CHICAGO

March 18–19, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC

April 29–30, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive ALL NEW show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at Riverside's Fox Performing Arts Center April 29–30, 2025.

Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

The show has been experienced by over 500,000 guests to date and become one of the highest rated magic shows according to Ticketmaster reviews. Now's your chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America's biggest touring illusion show time and time again.

Please note: BroadwayAtTheFox.com, Ticketmaster.com, Livenation.com, FoxRiverside.com and the Fox Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

