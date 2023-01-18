Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Victoria Sautee - IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE COCKTAILS - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Chris Faison - LUTHER VANDROSS TRIBUTE - Chestnut Street playhouse, Robert Peterpaul - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Saige Noelle Bryan - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Winner: Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED - ACT of CT



Runners-Up: Kimberly Faye Greenberg - FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS AND STORIES OF FANNY BRICE - Sharon Playhouse, Cacophony Daniels - UNDER THE C - Sharon Playhouse, Erin Macguire - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Music Theatre of CT

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Steven Cardona - GREASE - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Carly Jurman - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater, Todd Santa Maria - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre, Caitlin Beaudry - MATILDA - The Warner

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Darlene Zoller - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Ray Mercer - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, Lainie Sakakura - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals, Justin Boccitto & Dani Champagne - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Warner Theatre - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn, Lesley Neilson-Bowman - DECADES IN CONCERT: SPIRIT OF THE 60S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Mary Joan Wright - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Soule Golden - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Tracy Christensen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals, Kara Harmon - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals, Bottari & Case - GUYS & DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse

Best Dance Production (Professional)

Winner: 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera



Runners-Up: DIVAS: DOUBLE OR NOTHING - stop/time dance theater

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Bert Bernardi - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Andrea Pane - RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Erin Dugan and Julie Thouin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players, Jared Andrew Brown - HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Darlene Zoller - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Dan Levine - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, Justin Boccitto - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse, Jenn Thompson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Stephen Emerick - THE LOBBY - Curtain Call (Stamford)



Runners-Up: Katherine Ray - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn, Lou Okell - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre, Elizabeth Young - THE EXONERATED - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Stephanie Pope Lofgren - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Bruce Jordan - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse, Nelson T. Eusebio III - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse, Todd L. Underwood - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn, HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre, DECADES IN CONCERT: SPIRIT OF THE 60S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse, 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jeff Carr - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Phill Hill - RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, ADam Lobelson - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call, Stamford, Tom Janus - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Jackson Funke - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Philip S. Rosenberg - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals, Jamie Roderick - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse, Mark Hankla - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Justin Rugg - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Zachary Kampler - RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Michael Zappala - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players, Alan Dougherty - CHICAGO - Square Foot Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Collin Britt - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Jacob Carll - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse, David John Madore - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut, Adam Souza - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre, EVITA - Wilton Playshop

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals, GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: AS LONG AS WE'RE TALKING - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: DECADES IN CONCERT: SONGS OF THE 70S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, THE LOBBY - Curtain Call Stamford, WHAT THE DICKENS? - Theatreworks New Milford

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: BJ Markus - EVITA - Wilton Playshop, Kelsey Senteio - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater, Sara Fabrizio - CHICAGO - Square Foot Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Thao Nguyen - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Danielle Herbert - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park, Paola Hernández - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, Austin Turner - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Laura Jeanne Portera - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Runners-Up: Erick Sanchez - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre, Erik Bloomquist - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre, Derek Corvieu - MISERY - Chestnut Street Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Michael Kevin Baldwin - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse



Runners-Up: Chaz Rose - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music Theatre of Connecticut, Gabriel Lawrence - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park, Sam Rosentrater - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn



Runners-Up: SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - CURTAIN CALL, STAMFORD, WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse, SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse, THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS - Madison Lyric Stage



Runners-Up: ALCINA - Legacy Theatre/Yale Opera CURLEW RIVER - Madison Lyric Stage

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Von Del Mar - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Eric Boucher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players, Martin Scott Marchitto - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call, Stamford, Brad Blake & Al Chiappetta - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Sherman Players @ THe Sherman Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: You-Shin Chen - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse



Runners-Up: Wilson Chin - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals, Justin Boccitto & Thomas P. Swetz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse, Clint Ramos - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Alex Besio - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Phill Hill - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Lou Okell - SWEAT - Brookfield Theater for the Arts, Jacob Zonderman - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Jeffrey Salerno - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Daryl Bornstein - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse, Will Atkin - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Music Theatre of CT, Jay Hilton - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Shelley Marsh Poggio - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Ethan Stack (Scuttle) - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players, Robert Peterpaul - RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Justin Rugg - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kate Wesler - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Juliana Lamia - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park, Jade Amber - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, Aurelia Williams - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Kendall Driffin - GOOD PEOPLE - Town Players of Newtown



Runners-Up: Alicia Dempster - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre, Skye Gillespie - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre, Jeramie Gladman - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Nygel D. Robinson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Shavonna Banks - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music Theater of CT, Will Nash Broyles - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse, Sandy York - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE LITTLEST CHRISTMAS TREE - Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Downtown Cabaret Theatre, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players, RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players



Runners-Up: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) - Playhouse on Park

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Pantochino Productions



Runners-Up: Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Ridgefield Theater Barn, Curtain Call

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Playhouse on Park



Runners-Up: Goodspeed Musicals, A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut, Westport Country Playhouse