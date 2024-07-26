Pantochino Teen Theatre Presents ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the Broadway musical, “Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Arts Hall at the Educational Center for the Arts, on 55 Audubon Street in New Haven. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer have announced three performances, August 9 and 10.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, this new production features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "Candy Man," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination."

The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination.

“We're delighted to give our young actors the opportunity to portray a host of familiar, classic characters from the novel and movies and we know audiences of all ages will marvel at the talents of these young performers,” said director Bernardi. The cast includes forty-three actors from Milford, Branford, Stratford, Trumbull, Orange, Woodbridge, East Haven, West Haven, Shelton, Oxford, Ansonia, Seymour, Monroe, Killingworth, and Bethany.

“Raold Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is sponsored by The Milford Bank and The Devon Rotary with addition support from CT Humanities, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts and The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven. Pantochino's season is sponsored by the City of Milford and Dennis Beirne of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. The musical is produced through special arrangements with Music Theatre International of New York City.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional summer theater. The production has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Arena, choreographer.

Performances are Friday, August 9 at 7:30pm and Saturday August 10 at 2 and 5:30pm. Information and tickets are available at www.pantochino.com.

