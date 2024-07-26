Fundraising Performances of Lisa Lampanelli's IRRELEVANT! To Benefit Music Theatre of Connecticut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theatre of Connecticut has announced a fundraiser event in partnership with legendary comedian, Lisa Lampanelli.

On the evenings of Saturday, August 3rd and Friday, August 9th at 8:00pm, MTC will present a script-in-hand performance of Lisa Lampanelli: Irrelevant!, written and performed by Lisa Lampanelli. Following each show will be an audience talk-back and Q&A and a post-show reception.

For 30 years, Lisa had one dream: to become the world's best insult comic. Then, in November 2018, she walked away from it all with another goal: to become a life coach and help people achieve THEIR dreams. Two years later, she hates coaching and has nothing to look forward to. Without hobbies, relationships, or interests, she's the one thing she never thought she'd be: IRRELEVANT. In her new solo show, the former comedian reveals all about her later-in-life path to find relevance. The ultimately hopeful journey in “Lisa Lampanelli: Irrelevant!” will resonate with audience members who have felt unmoored in their own post-pandemic, post-career, and post-relevance world. If there's hope for Lisa, there's hope for you too!

Lisa Lampanelli, a comedy trailblazer known for her appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts, the Howard Stern Show, and the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno," became a household name when she raised $130,000 for the Gay Men's Health Crisis on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice." Following weight-loss surgery in 2013, Lampanelli authored the play "Stuffed," encouraging self-love and self-acceptance. Inspired by her fans' journeys, Lisa transitioned from insult comedy to storytelling events and stand-up coaching, marking a new chapter in her celebrated career.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $65, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/irrelevant or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATRE OF CONNECTICUT and MTC MAINSTAGE

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 35 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and “buried treasures” of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization. For more information, visit www.musictheatreofct.com.

