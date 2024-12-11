Westport Country Playhouse Is Donation Site For Four Area Charities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the spirit of the giving season, Westport Country Playhouse is organizing donations and support for four area charities: Domestic Violence Crisis Center, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, Norwalk Toys for Tots, and Westport Homes with Hope Food Pantry. The giving-back program will take place during the Playhouse's production of “A Sherlock Carol,” a family-friendly holiday production, Tues., Dec. 17 through Sun., Dec. 22.

Items for the local charities may be dropped in the collection boxes in the Playhouse lobby anytime the box office is open (Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.) and at performance times. For The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, curtain speeches will invite monetary donations from the audience. Donation details for the four charities are at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/ways-to-give-back-during-a-sherlock-carol/?sourceNumber

Domestic Violence Crisis Center is seeking gift cards in denominations of $10 or $15 to allow their clients to purchase what they need most, providing a sense of independence and normalcy; Tween and Teen Gifts, including fidget gadgets, art supplies, earbuds, headphones, small personal speakers, playing cards, and puzzles; and specific needs, including baby diapers (sizes 4-7), baby wipes; daily essentials, such as body wash, body lotion, floss, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products; kitchen basics, including re-useable plates, bowls, cups, dinner utensils, and plastic kids' spoons and forks; and comfort and care products such as cotton bath towels, blankets, waterproof bed covers, and crib-fitted sheets. https://www.dvccct.org/

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, is seeking monetary donations at: https://give.holeinthewallgang.org/sherlockcarol. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides “a different kind of healing” to thousands of children with serious illnesses and their families annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, The Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Connecticut, in dozens of hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. www.holeinthewallgang.org

Norwalk Toys for Tots is seeking new, unwrapped toys and books for children in need, including books for all ages in Spanish and Haitian Creole, toys for newborns, and toys for teenagers, up to age 18. The donations will benefit local agencies and families in Norwalk, Fairfield, and Westport. https://linktr.ee/NorwalkTFT

Westport Homes with Hope, a Westport-based organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Fairfield County, is seeking for its food pantry: pancake mix, cooking oil, condiments, laundry detergent (small containers), fem care products, canned fruit, cold cereal, Salt and Pepper, jelly, cleaning wipes, and gift certificates to Walmart and Stop & Shop. https://www.hwhct.org/

“A Sherlock Carol” returns to the Playhouse by popular demand after a run last year. Based on two classic tales, “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” a classic Sherlock Holmes story, and “A Christmas Carol,” the story is set in 1894 London on Christmas Eve as a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge. The inventive plot of intrigue and suspense, infused with holiday cheer and music, features familiar characters from the literature of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens. Nominated for a 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play and selected as a “Critics' Pick” by The New York Times, the play is written and directed by Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director.

Performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is recommended for age 7and up. Running time is 108 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

Single tickets start at $35 and are subject to change based upon availability. Student tickets are $20. For information on special offers, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

“A Sherlock Carol” Production Partner is Claire Wilkes; Corporate Partner is RBC Wealth Management. Production Patron is Laura Z. Barket; Corporate Production Patron is Westfair TV Audio. Opening Night Sponsor is RDM Financial Group at Hightower; Together at the Table Sponsors are Paige and Jodi Couture, with generous support from Westport Rotary.

For “A Sherlock Carol” information and tickets, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/a-sherlock-carol/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

