Warner Theatre Partners With Servicemaster Albino For Backpack Drive

The Warner Theatre has announced a partnership with ServiceMaster Albino. The Warner Theatre will be a Backpack & School Supplies Drive drop off location during the entire month of July, 2023.

The Warner's Box Office will be a drop off location for the campaign throughout the month of July. Patrons who drop off will receive a coupon for a free concession (candy, chips, or soft drink/water). Box Office hours are Tuesday-Wednesday & Saturday 10 am – 2 pm, Thursday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm, closed Sunday-Monday.

Drop off will also be available in the Main Theatre lobby during The SpongeBob Musical – 7/29/23 – 8/13/23

The Warner Theatre's Summer Camp will be a drop off location from 7/10/23 – 7/28/23. Students who donate will receive complimentary school merchandise.

For more information, please contact Lesley at lbudny@warnertheatre.org or (860) 489-7180 x 1020.