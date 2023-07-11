Warner Theatre Partners With Servicemaster Albino For Backpack Drive

The Warner's Box Office will be a drop off location for the campaign throughout the month of July.
POPULAR
The Warner Theatre has announced a partnership with ServiceMaster Albino. The Warner Theatre will be a Backpack & School Supplies Drive drop off location during the entire month of July, 2023.
The Warner's Box Office will be a drop off location for the campaign throughout the month of July. Patrons who drop off will receive a coupon for a free concession (candy, chips, or soft drink/water). Box Office hours are Tuesday-Wednesday & Saturday 10 am – 2 pm, Thursday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm, closed Sunday-Monday.
Drop off will also be available in the Main Theatre lobby during The SpongeBob Musical – 7/29/23 – 8/13/23
The Warner Theatre's Summer Camp will be a drop off location from 7/10/23 – 7/28/23. Students who donate will receive complimentary school merchandise.
For more information, please contact Lesley at lbudny@warnertheatre.org or (860) 489-7180 x 1020.
Videos
|THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)
|Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)
|All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)
|Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30) PHOTOS
|Haunted
East Haddam Stage Company (7/01-8/06)
|Ulysses Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz, Clarinet
Music Mountain (8/06-8/06)
|Parker Quartet & Orion Weiss, Piano
Music Mountain (8/27-8/27)
|Pippen
TheatreWorks New Milford (7/14-8/05)
|KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
|MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You