WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to be Presented at Evenings@7

Evenings@7 will present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck, and directed by Nick Rapuano.

This long-running LTM program provides free, one-night-only, script-in-hand readings of plays and musicals featuring established plays and new works. This series supports Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists by offering local talent a platform to gain performance experience before a live audience in a casual, minimally produced environment. Admission is free, and donations are welcome.

A Profound and Hilarious Look at Our Nation's Most Debated Document

Direct from Broadway, playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Heidi, as an adult, revisits her teenage self and the debates she participated in, ultimately leading to a live debate with a current high school student about whether the Constitution should be abolished.

The cast features Debi Freund as Heidi, Ava Palmer as The Debater, and Nick Rapuano as The Legionare.

