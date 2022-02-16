WAITRESS Coming To The Shubert New Haven March 4-6

New Haven's Shubert Theatre celebrates its way-off Broadway beginnings and Women's History Month with Waitress, the hilarious hit Broadway musical lauded for insightful writing, unforgettable music, and the first-ever all-female creative team for a Broadway musical.

Waitress is a can't-miss presentation recalling the Shubert's makings as an incubator for Broadway's most uplifting and melodic stories, and an intentional embrace of Broadway history-making.

Since 1914, the historic "jewel" of Downtown New Haven has staged over 600 pre-Broadway tryouts, including 300 world premieres, and 50 American premieres-double that of any theater in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, or Washington. Notably, the Shubert has debuted shows by Neil Simon, Tennessee Williams, Jerome Robbins, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatest triumphs. It's only fitting that the theatre whose remarkable run began with The Belle of Bond Street-during the dawn of WWI-presents a captivating musical comedy with the power to transport audiences to a small-town diner in the American south, during the challenges of today.

Waitress tells the story of "Jenna," an expert pie-maker who dreams of escaping her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into pie-making, she conjures a new life baking "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie" and "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie"-names signifying the life she has and the one she wants. When a baking contest in a nearby county-and a satisfying encounter with someone new-offers Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu...if Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. The Waitress cast is led by Jisel Soleil Ayon (Jenna), Kennedy Salters (Becky), and Gabriella Marzetta (Dawn); with David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter), Brian Lundy (Ogie), Shawn W. Smith (Earl), Richard Coleman (Cal), and Michael R. Douglass (Joe). The ensemble includes Elvie Ellis, Stephanie Feeback, Brett Hennessey Jones, Andrew Burton Kelley, Olivia London, Vanessa Magula, José Monge, Kelly Prendergast, Zoë Brooke Reed, JULIA RIPPON, and Woody White.

Waitress originally opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson (i am sam), a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Shubert's presentation of Waitress includes five performances staged Friday, March 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, March 5 at 2:00 & 8:00pm, and Sunday, March 6 at 1:00 & 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by phone at (203) 562-5666, and at the Shubert's Box Office located at 247 College Street in Downtown New Haven.

Face masks and proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time) are required for all patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers.