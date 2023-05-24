Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals

Now extended through June 25th!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 2 Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY
Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER Photo 3 Roland, Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS Photo 4 James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS

Goodspeed Musicals is welcoming Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season which runs through June 25 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Get a first look at 'All I Need Is The Girl' featuring Michael Starr as Tulsa with Talia Suskauer as Louise.

Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!

Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

Rose is played by Judy McLane (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, Chess). Louise is played by Talia Suskauer (Broadway: Wicked, Be More Chill). Herbie is played by Philip Hernandez (Broadway: Les Misérables, The Capeman, Kiss of the Spiderwoman). Dainty June is played by Laura Sky Herman (Off-Broadway: Life Boat, Muriel's Wedding; National Tour: Hello, Dolly!). Baby June is played by Emily Jewel Hoder (Broadway: The Music Man, National Tour: Les Misérables). Baby Louise is played by Cameron Blake Miller (Trinity Repertory Company: A Christmas Carol).

Gypsy is directed by Jenn Thompson (Goodspeed: Anne of Green Gables, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie; National Tour: Annie; Off-Broadway: Conflict, Women Without Men). Choreography will be by Patricia Wilcox (Goodspeed: The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie; Broadway: Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin).




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June Photo
THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Comes to Westport Country Playhouse in June

Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present the new musical adventure, “The Magic School Bus™: Lost in the Solar System,” on Sunday, June 4, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season

The award-winning Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, has announced their upcoming 2023-2024 Season. The lineup includes four shows for young audiences, six shows for mainstage theatre, and seven concerts.

HARTFORD DANCE FESTIVAL To Return June 10 Photo
HARTFORD DANCE FESTIVAL To Return June 10

Enjoy a picnic on the lawn at the Elizabeth Park, John G. Martin Foundation stage on the Helen S Kaman Rose Garden with a beautiful evening of dance.

Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June Photo
Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June

SHERMAN, CONN. On Friday June 2, The Sherman Players will open PERSONALITY CONFLICTS, written and directed by Dean Alexander.


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Seasons of Love' And More From RENT At Theatre Under The StarsVIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Seasons of Love' And More From RENT At Theatre Under The Stars
VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty DefoeVIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLLVIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL

Videos

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Video Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Looped
Drama Works Theatre Company (6/23-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Connecticut Theatre Company (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ariel Quartet
Music Mountain (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Orfeh with Steven Jamail at the Piano!
The Legacy Theatre (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You