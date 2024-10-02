Video: First Look at NO LOVE SONGS US Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the US premiere of the new musical No Love Songs in this all-new video.

In a hopeful and empowering tale of modern romance, No Love Songs tells the story of Jessie and Lana―young and in love one second and pregnant the very next. When Jessie is called away to tour with his band in America and post-partum depression sets in for Lana, they must learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents. Through a powerful blend of humor, heart and indie rock music, you'll be taken on a journey that captures the essence of love and realities of early parenthood.

No Love Songs is from an original idea by Kyle Falconer, lead singer of Scottish indie band sensation The View, and Laura Wilde, his partner. It features songs by Falconer, and a book by Wilde and Johnny McKnight. The production is directed by Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore.

Single tickets start at $20. Two show season ticket packages are also available starting at $78 at The Terris Theatre. Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.

