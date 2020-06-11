Veanne Cox, Stephanie Pope and More Announced for ENCORE! A PLAYHOUSE ON PARK VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

Join Playhouse on Park for Encore! A Playhouse on Park VIRTUAL Fundraiser - "Opening Our Doors" on Saturday, June 27th from 7:00pm - 8:00pm. Help them ensure that they are able to open their doors once we are all able to gather again. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy. The evening will feature memorable performances, an online silent auction, pre- and post-event activities, and the opportunity to purchase a prepared Encore! Party Box from Doro Catering and Events. Meals are included with all sponsorship levels. The event will stream on their website, via Facebook Live and YouTube Live. There is no charge to view the event. For up-to-date information visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

Special guests include Veanne Cox (most recently received a daytime Emmy Award nomination for her work in the third season of the web series INDOOR BOYS. Broadway credits include AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, and COMPANY - Tony Award nominee; she is most known for SEINFELD and ERIN BROCKOVICH), Stephanie Pope (recently received Connecticut Critics Circle nomination for her portrayal of Camila Rosario in Lin Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS at Playhouse On Park; Broadway and touring credits include the revival of PIPPIN, Velma Kelly CHICAGO, Muzzy Van Hossmere THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, Leading Player FOSSE), Susan Haefner (has been with Playhouse on Park for six seasons, most recently starring TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL; Broadway/National Tour: STATE FAIR, DAMN YANKEES w/ Jerry Lewis, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, 42nd STREET, BILLY ELLIOT), Ivory McKay (seen last summer as Mr. Bones in Playhouse on Park's production of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; National Tours: HELLO, DOLLY!, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SHOW TOURS), Hillary Ekwall (has been in over 20 productions at Playhouse on Park including NUNSENSE (Sister Mary Amnesia) and SPELLING BEE (Schwarzy); National Tours: Roundabout's CABARET (Rosie/cello/violin), HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS), Amanda Forker (Playhouse on Park Credits include NUNSENE (Sister Mary Regina); [TITLE OF SHOW], MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP(s), and more), Colin Britt (has directed music for Playhouse on Park productions of CABARET, CHICAGO, COMPANY, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM (with Emmett Drake), STOP/TIME, and twelve separate incarnations of MAMA D'S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; Other musical direction credits include SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, TOMMY, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING..., and SWEENEY TODD), Melanie Guerin (has served as Music Director for Playhouse on Park productions including: IN THE HEIGHTS, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, MURDER FOR TWO and THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in clarinet performance and music education, as well as a Master of Music Education degree, both from The Hartt School. She taught in Connecticut public schools for eleven years before returning to Hartt, where she now teaches courses in musicianship and conducting, as well as serving as a vocal coach, music director, and accompanist in the theater division. As a music director, Melanie has worked with community and professional theater companies throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, including the Young People's Center for Creative Arts, Ivoryton Playhouse, and New Paradigm Theater. Melanie has composed a number of works for vocal and instrumental ensembles, including several children's songs and two original musicals. www.melaniebguerin.com), and Robert James Tomasulo (was most recently seen at Playhouse on Park this past January as the Music Director for TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL. He is currently the Director of Musical Activities at Bay Path where he directs the choral ensembles and oversees the adjunct instrumental and vocal music faculty. Robert is a fast-rising composer, orchestrator, arranger, vocal coach, music director, conductor, and educator with an extremely diverse musical background. A highly sought after music director, he has been a member of the music staff for close to 100 musical productions in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Robert is the Resident Music Director for the Woodstock Playhouse's Summer Theatre Festival).

