Valley Shakespeare Festival Will Host GALA OF GHOSTS

Valley Shakespeare Festival will host their first holiday gala, "Gala of Ghosts: An Elegant Evening of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" on Friday, December 13th at the Twisted Vine, Derby's historic haunted bank-a venue steeped in both charm and intrigue. This promises to be a memorable evening in support of Valley Shakespeare Festival, and their mission of presenting free Shakespeare in the Park every summer, as well as other affordable opportunities to engage in theater throughout the year.

The enchanting event will be presented at the Twisted Vine in Derby- a venue with a reputation for the paranormal, which will lend a thrilling backdrop to the festive, yet ghostly theme.

The gala evening will include a prix fixe dinner (gratuity included), a cash bar, and a special one-man performance of A Christmas Carol by Tom Simonetti, Valley Shakespeare Festival's founder and executive director. As always, Tom will bring Dickens' beloved ghosts to life in a truly unique way, and now in a unique place with potentially other unique spirits...

Charles Dickens' story focuses on the life of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserable old man who neglects the Christmas spirit. After the death of his business partner, Jacob Marley, he is visited by the three ghosts of Christmas: past, present and future. Dickens highlights how being kind can transform a life and that greed will drive someone to their end.

This one-man show is adapted and performed by Tom Simonettil, who portrays 25 different characters, including, but not limited to, Scrooge, Marley, Tiny Tim, and all the ghosts.

In order to make sure the entire community has a chance to engage in this production, community performances have been scheduled at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Seymour (91 W Church Street, Seymour CT) on December 14th at 1pm and 6pm.

Tickets are limited for both performances, and can be found by going to www.vsfestival.org or by calling 203-513-4241.

A Christmas Carol will be presented December 13th, 2024 at Twisted Vine, starting at 6:30 PM for dinner at the Twisted Vine (285 Main Street, Derby, CT) and Community Performances are scheduled for December 14th at 1pm and 6pm at the Trinity Episocopal Church in Seymour (91 W Church Street, Seymour, CT). Tickets are limited and can be reserved for both performances by going to www.vsfestival.org or by calling 203-513-4241.

