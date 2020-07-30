VIDEO: Gilbert Bailey II Joins Goodspeed's IN THE (HOME) OFFICE Series

In this week's episode of In The (Home) Office, Donna Lynn will check in with Gilbert Bailey II, who was in residency at Goodspeed's 2018 Johnny Mercer Writers Colony. Tune in to learn more about his current projects and hear a song or two.

Gilbert L. Bailey II is a proud native of San Diego, California and a proud graduate of the Musical Theatre program at Penn State. WE ARE! He was must recently an Original Broadway Company member of, Beetlejuice the Musical, and, before that, a member of the Original Broadway Company of A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL, in which he played "Jesse." Other Broadway credits include THE BOOK OF MORMON. Regionally, Gilbert has been featured in THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, THE BOOK OF MORMON (Jumamosi Tour, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, and THE COLOR PURPLE. Gilbert is happily married to Jessie Hooker-Bailey and when he's not onstage he cangenerally be found cuddled up at home watching dog videos with her on Instagram or HBO's, "Insecure." If not one of those things, he's at his piano writing music for his original musical, 'BOUT TO BLOW: AN ALBUM. Follow him on Instagram! @GLBaileyii

