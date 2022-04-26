VIDEO: First Look At Marsha Mason In LOST IN YONKERS at Hartford Stage

Four time Academy Award-nominated actor and director Marsha Mason co-directs and stars in Hartford Stage's forthcoming production of Neil Simon's classic comedy Lost in Yonkers. The production, which is co-directed by Hartford Stage Artistic Producer Rachel Alderman, runs April 7 through May 1, 2022.

Winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, Neil's Lost in Yonkers is a funny and touching play. After the death of their mother, two Young Brothers are sent to stay with their formidable grandmother for the longest ten months of their lives. Grandmother Kurnitz is a one-woman German front-a refugee and a widow who has steeled her heart against the world. Her coldness and intolerance have crippled her own children. The boys must contend with their strong-willed grandmother, their aunt and her secret romance, and their uncle, a small-time hoodlum, in this strange new world called Yonkers.

Playing the role of Grandmother Kurnitz and serving as co-director, Marsha Mason draws on her place as one of the premiere interpreters of Neil Simon's work. Married to Simon for a decade, Mason received three of her four Academy Award nominations for pieces written by the eminent dramatist (The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two and Only When I Laugh). Mason's appearances in other Simon works includes Broadway (The Good Doctor), London's West End (The Prisoner of Second Avenue opposite Richard Dreyfuss), film (Max Dugan Returns), and on record (the Grammy-nominated recording of The Prisoner of Second Avenue for L.A. Theatre Works).

Appearing in the cast under the co-direction of Rachel Alderman (director of Cry It Out and co-director of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, both for Hartford Stage) will be Gabriel Amoroso (Caroline, or Change and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway), Hayden Bercy (national tours of The King and I and A Christmas Story), Michael Nathanson (series regular on Marvel's The Punisher on Netflix and HBO's The Knick), Jeff Skowron (Broadway's Enron, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Lion King), Andrea Syglowski (Eliot Norton and IRNE Award Best Actress winner for Venus in Fur at the Huntingon Theatre), and Liba Vaynberg (recurring roles on New Amsterdam and Madam Secretary, PBS's The Soap Myth opposite Ed Asner and Tovah Feldshuh). Christopher Andrew Rowe serves as assistant director for Lost in Yonkers, as well as Hartford Stage's recent production of Dishwasher Dreams.

The production team includes Laura Helpern (Scenic Designer); An-Lin Dauber (Costume Designer); Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Designer); Broken Chord (Original Music and Sound Design); Calleri, Jensen, Davis (Casting); Victoria Abrash (Dramaturg); Patrick Mulryan (Dialect Coach); Britton Williams (Drama Therapy Consultant); Kelly Hardy (Stage Manager); and Chandalae Nyswonger (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets for Lost in Yonkers are $30-$100 with discounts for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting HartfordStage.org, by calling (860) 527-5151, or by visiting the Hartford Stage Box Office at 50 Church Street, Hartford, CT from noon to 5pm.

