VIDEO: Ben Clark and Dee Roscioli sing

Goodspeed Musicals has posted a new video featuring Ben Clark and Dee Roscioli performing 'True Colors' / 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'!

The pair will perform a special concert, Turn Back Time: Ben & Dee Rock The 70s, 80s And Beyond, as part of Goodspeed by the River, running June 10 - 20.

Singer-songwriter Ben Clark and Wicked's Dee Roscioli are back together at Goodspeed and ready to rock the tent with an acoustic set full of hits. Classic rock takes center stage with songs from the Eagles, Beatles, Bonnie Raitt and Elton John. Throw in a few mashups like "You're No Good"/"Heard it Through the Grapevine" along with songs from Ben's latest musicals and you'll get an eclectic jam to celebrate the first live event of the summer!

Check out the video below and learn more about the concert at https://www.goodspeed.org/shows/turn-back-time.